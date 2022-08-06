Silver alerts issued for missing children, 6 & 3

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - A silver alert has been issued for an Allison Cruz-Hernandez, age six, and Kelly Cruz-Hernandez, age three.

Allison is Hispanic with black hair and brown eyes. She is 3′5″ and weighs 65 pounds.

Kelly is Hispanic with black hair and brown eyes. She is 3′0″ and weighs 35 pounds.

Both children are with the father, Uciel Martinez. Martinez is a Hispanic male born 01/26/1993 with brown eyes and 5′05.”

Contact Bridgeport police with any information at 203-576-7671.

