22-year-old dies following motorcycle accident in New Haven

FILE - Motorcycle accident
FILE - Motorcycle accident(MGN)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) -A 22-year-old died following a motorcycle accident on Middletown Avenue in New Haven.

According to police they received a call reporting a car accident involving a motorcycle around 10:35 pm on Saturday.

Police say the accident happened on Middletown Avenue between Front Street and the I-91 ramp.

When police arrived, they found 22-year-old Raymond Sobask from North Branford unresponsive in the street. Sobask was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the car was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they have not filed charges at this time.

Police are asking witnesses who have not spoken to police to call (203) 946-6310, or submit tips anonymously to 1-866-888-8477.

