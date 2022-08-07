East Haven Police: Man steals car, dogs from Dunkin Donuts parking lot

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A dog owner is searching for their dogs after a man stole a car with two dogs inside.

Police say the car was stolen from the Dunkin Donuts parking lot on 320 Main Street around 6:02 Sunday morning.

There were two dogs in the car at the time, one a 3-year-old male beagle, the other a two-toned beagle hound mix.

The stolen silver Ford Taurus was last seen driving west on Main Street.

Police are asking anyone with information about the location of the dogs or car to contact them at (203) 468-3820.

The CT Dog Recovery Network is also asking anyone with information to contact them at (203) 444-6804.

