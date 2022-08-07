Essential workers during pandemic eligible for up to $1,000

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Premium Pay Program was established by the Connecticut Legislature to provide financial relief to essential workers employed during the pandemic.

If you are an essential worker you are eligible for up to a $1,000 payment from the Premium Pay Program.

About the Premium Pay Program:

The Connecticut Premium Pay Program is a fund approved by the Connecticut General Assembly to make $30 million dollars available in assistance to support the critical workforce that helped keep the state operational during the pandemic. The Connecticut Office of the State Comptroller will oversee the program and has engaged Public Consulting Group to assist with claim processing and payments. Program benefits will be paid out in early 2023.

If you can answer yes to the below questions, you are eligible to apply for Premium Pay.

• I was employed as an essential worker in Connecticut between March 10, 2020 and May 7, 2022

• I was not able to work from home

• I was not employed by a federal, state or municipal government agency

• I earned $149,999 or less

To apply, CLICK HERE.

