Man arrested after evading crash and foot pursuit

MANSFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this morning, troopers assigned to Troop C were investigating a report a stolen vehicle.

While at a residence on Ashford Center Road in Ashford, troopers observed the stolen white Ford Mustang traveling westbound, according to state police.

Troopers recognized the operator of the Mustang as Jacob Cormier of Willington.

State Police say the vehicle sped off at a high rate of speed and Troopers lost sight of the vehicle.

As troopers attempted to locate the vehicle in the surrounding area, Troop C received several 911 calls reporting that a white Ford Mustang had been involved in a collision on Storrs Road, in Mansfield, and that the operator had fled the scene.

Responding Troopers learned that the white Mustang had struck two mailboxes on Storrs Road, causing property damage.

A perimeter was established and a K9 track was conducted.

Cormier was located in Mansfield Hollow State Park, but engaged Troopers in a foot pursuit and fled into Mansfield Hollow Lake.

Shortly after, Cormier swam to shore where he was taken into custody without incident.

Cormier was processed and charged with the following violations:

C.G.S. 14-224(b)(3) Evading Responsibility Resulting in Property Damage,

C.G.S. 14-223(b) Increasing Speed in an Attempt to Escape or Elude Officer

C.G.S. 14-236 Failure to Maintain Lane

C.G.S. 53a-167a Interfering with an Officer

C.G.S. 53a-126b Criminal Trover 2nd Degree

C.G.S. 53a-122 Larceny 1st Degree

C.G.S. 53a-117 Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree

C.G.S. 21a-279(a)(2) Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd Offense.

Cormier was held on a $100,000 cash/surety bond and is scheduled to appear at GA-19, Rockville Superior Court, on Monday, August 8, 2022, at 9:00 AM.

