Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

Naugatuck police: road closed after fiery crash

The vehicle occupants were not injured when the vehicle struck a utility pole and caught on fire.
The vehicle occupants were not injured when the vehicle struck a utility pole and caught on fire.(Naugatuck Fire Department)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WFSB) - Naugatuck Fire, police and EMS dispatched earlier this evening to a single car collision involving a utility pole on Andrew Mountain Rd.

On arrival the car was on fire, according to the Naugatuck Fire Department.

The occupants were out of the car and no injuries were reported.

The collision snapped the utility pole, dropping wires on it and the road.

Due to no hydrants in the area, Oxford Center Volunteer Fire Company and Quaker Farms Fire Company were called and responded with two tankers.

Andrew Mountain Road near York Town Lane will be closed until further notice, according to police.

There are reported power outages from the crash and utility crews will be working to restore service.

Naugatuck FD extinguished the fire and Eversourse Electric will be working through the night to...
Naugatuck FD extinguished the fire and Eversourse Electric will be working through the night to restore power.(Naugatuck Fire Department)
Andrew Mountain Road near York Town Lane will be closed until further notice due to a single...
Andrew Mountain Road near York Town Lane will be closed until further notice due to a single motor vehicle accident.(Naugatuck Fire Department)
The collision snapped the pole, dropping wires on it and the road.
The collision snapped the pole, dropping wires on it and the road.(Naugatuck Fire Department)

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

17th annual Taste of the Caribbean Arts and Jerk Festival takes place in Hartford
17th annual Taste of the Caribbean Arts and Jerk Festival takes place in Hartford
FORECAST: Dangerous heat continues while rain looks spotty until a midweek front
TECHNICAL DISCUSSION: Dangerous heat continues while rain looks spotty until a midweek front
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Woman suffers deadly gunshot wound in Hartford
Woman suffers deadly gunshot wound in Hartford
One man dies after bar fight leads to shooting in East Haven
One man dies after bar fight leads to shooting in East Haven