Naugatuck police: road closed after fiery crash

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WFSB) - Naugatuck Fire, police and EMS dispatched earlier this evening to a single car collision involving a utility pole on Andrew Mountain Rd.

On arrival the car was on fire, according to the Naugatuck Fire Department.

The occupants were out of the car and no injuries were reported.

The collision snapped the utility pole, dropping wires on it and the road.

Due to no hydrants in the area, Oxford Center Volunteer Fire Company and Quaker Farms Fire Company were called and responded with two tankers.

Andrew Mountain Road near York Town Lane will be closed until further notice, according to police.

There are reported power outages from the crash and utility crews will be working to restore service.

Naugatuck FD extinguished the fire and Eversourse Electric will be working through the night to restore power. (Naugatuck Fire Department)

