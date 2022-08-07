A serious motorcycle crash is being investigated in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this evening, the Fairfield Police Department responded to a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Commerce Drive and Coolidge Street.

The crash was reported to have involved a van and a motorcycle, according to police.

The on-scene investigation revealed that a motorcycle traveling south on Coolidge Street entered the intersection of Commerce Drive where it collided with a van which was traveling west on Commerce Drive.

The motorcycle was occupied by two individuals, both of whom were thrown from the motorcycle.

The two occupants of the motorcycle were transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuri

The operator and sole occupant of the van was not injured.

The collision is under investigation by the Fairfield Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact the Fairfield Police Department at (203) 254-4800.

