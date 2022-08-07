Woman suffers deadly gunshot wound in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford Police Patrol Officers responded to the area of 73 Colonial Street for a citizen caller of a person shot.

Upon arrival, police say officers located an adult female suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

A crime scene has been located indoors, according to police.

The female has been pronounced deceased by EMS personnel.

One person has been detained on scene and is being questioned by investigators.

At this time this is believed to be an isolated incident.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and have assumed the investigation.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

