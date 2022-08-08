17-year-old arrested after shooting in Hamden

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – A 17-year-old is facing charges after a shooting in Hamden last month.

Police said it happened in the area of Blue Hills Avenue and Noble Court on July 17.

Witnesses told police gunfire was exchanged between a person walking and an occupant of a vehicle.

The vehicle crashed into a stone wall at the intersection, said police.

Hamden police said two houses were struck by gunfire. No injuries were reported.

Police arrested a 17-year-old from Hamden in connection with the shooting.

The teen was charged with criminal attempt to commit assault first-degree and was held at the Bridgeport Juvenile Detention Center, authorities said.

He is scheduled to appear in New Haven Superior Court for Juvenile Matters on August 19.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Detective Mark Sheppard at 203-230-4047 or msheppard@hamdenpd.com.

