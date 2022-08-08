Beating the heat at the beach

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - You can talk a lot about the heat and humidity, but it certainly is a benefit if you want to hit the beach.

Beating the heat along the shore in East Haven is an easy assignment.

A gust wind has kept the heat and humidity away from everyone at Cosey Beach.

Cosey Beach lives up to it’s name. It is a cozy little inlet in Long Island Sound that is quite popular with the locals.

“Oh it’s absolutely perfect out here. This is our first time in Connecticut. We went up to Maine last year. So we figured, you know, Connecticut is closer to home.” said Chris DiPietro of Scranton, PA.

“We seem to get a really good current at this location of Long Island Sound,” said Francine Lucibello of East Haven.

“I try to come here every weekend. It’s very close, it’s a lot of people in the community, and the weathers been great,” said Jen Liston of East Haven.

