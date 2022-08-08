Channel 3 Ice Cream Social: Ferris Acres Creamery vs Ice Cream Depot

(WFSB) – The search for Connecticut’s favorite ice cream continues.

We started with a top 20 list, now we need your help getting it down to the top 10!

Each week we’ll have head-to-head battles.

This week it’s between Ferris Acres Creamery in Newtown and Ice Cream Depot in Stafford Springs.

Our ice cream social brought Caitlin Francis to Newtown.

Farm, family, friends, and homemade ice cream are all front and center at Ferris Acres Creamery.

“We have a lot of support from our community. And it’s been great,” said Michelle Ferris.

Channel 3 headed to Ferris Acres Creamery in Newtown.

“My parents have always had a very strong work ethic, and let’s make this work for our family. And I just remember standing in the milk house at that point we were milking cows and looking out at the crowd at the creamery and we were, my dad and I were there and one of my brothers, and it was just amazing how it took off,” said Colleen Ferris-Kimball.

“Cookie jar. That was one of the ones I came up with. That’s vanilla based with chocolate chips, chocolate chip cookies, mini chips and fudge,” Michelle said.

Channel 3′s Mark Dixon and Mark Zinni to the Ice Cream Depot in Stafford Springs.

“We’re in downtown Stafford Springs,” said Bill Utermarck.

“This is our 6th season, but 7th season overall,” said Erin Utermarck.

The Ice Cream Depot has been there since 1976.

“The kids love the cotton candy, older people tend to like pistachio or walnut,” said Kevin Provencher.

