CT’s senators to discuss impact of Inflation Reduction Act

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Democrats hope to have their Inflation Reduction Act ready for President Joe Biden to sign into law by the end of the week.

The controversial bill narrowly passed in the U.S. Senate Sunday night.

Connecticut Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy planned to discuss the bill at an event at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.

The next step for the bill is to pass through the House of Representatives. Most experts believe it will go forward based on another strict party vote.

However, the debate is far from finished.

Democrats said the legislation will curb inflation and make America better, but Republicans called it merely a series of unnecessary tax hikes presented in a package with a pretty name.

Sunday night’s vote was as close as can be. Vice President Kamala Harris had to break a tie.

Democrats celebrated and hoped the measure would give the party a boost ahead of the midterm elections in November. They also hoped it would lift Biden’s approval ratings.

They also said the bill’s green initiatives would provide tax credits to those who buy electric vehicles and companies that make solar panels and wind turbines.

They argued it will also reduce health care costs, especially for seniors.

Blumenthal posted to social media that the bill was the most important action to cut medicine costs, the largest investment to fight climate change, and the most significant tax fairness measure. He called it a game changer.

Murphy also posted a celebratory tweet.

“For decades, the gun lobby and the oil companies and the drug industry controlled Washington, and ordinary people suffered,” he said. “And then, in one summer, all that changed. The first gun safety bill in 30 years. Historic climate change legislation. Caps on drug costs. Just wow.”

Senate Republicans argued that the bill would end up costing Americans money through higher utility bills and gas prices, and more energy reliance on foreign countries.

‘We’re in a recession,” said Sen. Rick Scott, a Republican from Florida. “Why would you be increasing the cost of government? Increasing taxes?”

Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell argued the proposal would impact middle class families.

“Leaving Americans with higher electric bills, higher utility bills, higher gas prices and more dependence on foreign countries that don’t like us,” McConnell said.

