DEEP: parts of Farmington river are temporarily closed for fishers

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Eight different brooks that feed into the Farmington river are temporarily closed for fishers in the northwestern part of the state.

This is about protecting the fish.

The river water is much warmer than the fish would like, and the stream levels are much lower than they are used to.

It is cooler at the brooks, and it is feeding the fish oxygen.

The fish have started to congregate at the 8 brooks that lead into the river, making it easier for poachers to target the fish.

DEEP fears some of the fish could be killed if the brooks aren’t closed.

“I’ve been fishing on the Farmington river probably 4 or 5 decades now,” said Mark St. Pierre.

He knows not to fish in the brooks that lead up to the river.

“If you guys can give the brooks a break for this month and the river and let them replenish themselves and we’ll be fishing in September,” said Pierre.

You can still fish in most of the river.

Tag’s Tackle Cox owner Tom Grabowski says DEEP is doing the right thing.

“The fish go in a secluded area it makes it a lot easier for people to catch them. Hopefully A lot of people catch and release, but the reality is people do catch fish,” said Tom.

If you are caught fishing in these areas, Channel 3 is told it will be a $154 fine.

