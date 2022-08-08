EARLY WARNING WEATHER ALERT: Another scorching day of dangerous heat, humidity

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Monday will be another hot day of dangerous heat and humidity.

A heat advisory was extended until Tuesday evening.

Channel 3′s Early Warning Weather Alert for it also continued.

“It’s another warm and sticky start, dewpoints and temperatures are both in the 70s,” said Channel 3′s Lorin Richardson.

Temperatures should climb into the mid-90s on Monday, which would extend the current heat wave into day 6.

Heat index values should feel like they are 100 degrees or more.

“The sunshine will be bright for [Monday], so make sure you wear the SPF heading out and take precautions, drink lots of water and stay in the shade if you’re outside,” Richardson said.

A couple isolated storms or showers could pop up in the state Monday afternoon into the evening, just like they did on Sunday.

Tuesday may feature slightly lower temperatures. However, highs should still be in the low-to-mid 90s with the threat for oppressive heat and humidity expected to continue.

“We are expecting more widespread showers in the evening, all ahead of a front,” Richardson said. “Showers and storms will continue on and off Wednesday and Thursday.”

The heat wave is expected to end after eight days, which would be the longest stretch for 2022.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the 90s for Wednesday and Thursday because of cloud cover. The humidity, however, will stick around until Friday.

