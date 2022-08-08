Little leaguers play baseball in the high heat

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - The heat and humidity hasn’t put a stop to the three Little League Regionals being played at The Bart Giamatti complex in Bristol.

It’s been quite the afternoon at the ballpark. hasn’t it?

Maine and Massachusetts opened up the day and Fairfield American, the Connecticut state champions, played the New York state champions.

Folks were prepared for any type of weather. And so that’s what we got.

The heat was quite notable even during the mid and late morning hours.

The Fairfield fans showed up early.

Many weeks of planning helps one figure out the best time and place to secure the right spots.

“It’s kinda interesting by now when you have to manage them in the stands and you have to tie them down so they don’t fly away,” said Jason Gorman, a Fairfield American dad.

“Yeah we have a little practice at this fortunately. The Red Sea is our fan base. It helps to be only an hour from Bristol. We had a big crowd Saturday and we hope to have another one today,” said Tyler Hathaway, a Fairfield American dad.

Since this complex has been around for years and is basically built for this type of tournament, those involved have a routine and rarely do they deviate from the plan. The medical personnel stand is at the ready to provide several kinds of assistance.

“Gotta be worried about heat stroke. Or exhaustion the kids on the field are exerting themselves,” said Steve Benvenuto, a paramedic at Bristol Hospital.

