People beat the heat with a beach day at Silver Sands in Milford

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - People went to Silver Sands State Park in Milford on Monday to seek relief from the heat.

With temperatures climbing into the 90s and the heat index reaching triple digits, for many, the breeze and just being by the water can’t be beat.

The bright sun brought the sizzle but along the shore, the sea breeze and the cool water off Long Island Sound made for an easy retreat from the heat and humidity.

“We love it as long as we’re at the beach or in a pool, we’ll take it absolutely,” said Gina Colley of Monroe.

Now into day six of a heatwave and with another scorcher on tap, Gina, her best friends and their kids spent the day at Silver Sands State Park.

Hanging out in the shade, these triplets were enjoying their time at the beach as the heat index reached triple digits.

“I would say the sunshine and just the smell of the beach, being able to be with friends, and our kids can play. It’s a little bit of heaven,” Gina said.

With the temperatures in Connecticut pushing into the mid-90s and with it feeling like 100 degrees or more in plenty of places, plenty waded into the water, trying to cool off.

“We love the temperature when it’s hot. No place better than the beach to cool off,” said Ashley Brownell of West Haven.

For others, they slathered on the sun block as beach umbrellas and tents dotted the sand.

Sure for some, it might be hot and sticky, but for Ashley and her family, a day at the beach beats the alternative of heading back to school in just a couple of weeks.

“I figured I’d spend a good time with my niece, my three daughters and my sister. Summer is almost over, trying to kick back and relax while we can,” said Ashley.

The heatwave expected to continue for a few more days, so the shoreline will probably continue to be a popular place.

