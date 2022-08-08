Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

Seattle Mariners adopt dog to save him from euthanasia

The Seattle Mariners adopted a dog, saving it from being euthanized. (Credit: The Seattle Mariners via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (CNN) - The Seattle Mariners have a new team member and an unofficial mascot.

Meet Tucker, a 4-year-old Labrador retriever mix who the Mariners saved from euthanasia.

The team wanted to remind Seattle baseball fans that there is a huge population of animals who need forever homes.

Tucker will not double as a bat boy or be used to retrieve foul balls, but he is up for snuggling with fans and his new teammates.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

An Early Warning Weather Alert remained in place for Monday, Aug. 8.
EARLY WARNING WEATHER ALERT: Another scorching day of dangerous heat, humidity
FILE - Attorney General Dana Nessel speaks during a news conference in Detroit, Thursday, Oct....
Report: Michigan AG seeks special prosecutor in 2020 probe
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Casper is hiring "professional sleepers."
Casper hiring professional nappers
heat advisory for Monday - WFSB
TECHNICAL DISCUSSION: The Heat Rolls On! Dangerously Steamy Today & Tomorrow Then Some Much-Needed Rain...