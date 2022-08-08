Great Day CT
TEACHER WISH LISTS: Submit yours ahead of the new school year

Channel 3 is your Back to School Authority.
By WFSB Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(WFSB) - The 2022-2023 school year is fast approaching.

Channel 3 is once against looking to help teachers out with their classroom supplies wish lists.

Teachers can submit them here.

They can link up their Amazon.com, DonorsChoose.org or similar sites that host wish lists.

Lists without links will not be accepted, so be sure to test the link before it’s submitted. The privacy setting should also be set to “public.”

The lists will be shared with Eyewitness News viewers.

