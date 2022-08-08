Two arrested in Southington Motel 6 robbery

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Two men were arrested for a reported robbery at a motel in Southington that happened back in April.

Police said they arrested Gregory Rogers, 29, of Southington, and John Robert Delgado, 48, of New Britain.

On April 14, 2022, around 10 p.m., Southington officers said they responded to the Motel 6 on Queen Street for the reported robbery. The reporting person, a guest at the motel, a disturbance in a neighboring room was heard, followed by a call to 911 from the victim.

The victim reported to police that he was just assaulted by two men who wore dark-colored hoodies and possibly carried knives. Multiple witnesses also reported hearing the disturbance, followed by seeing men walking away the victim’s room, cross the parking lot, and jump a small retaining wall, before the entered a vehicle.

According to the victim, he reported hearing a knock at his room’s door. He partially opened it. That’s when the two suspects pushed their in and closed the door behind them. The suspects then pushed the victim down and held him, while one riffled through his pants and jacket pockets. The victim reported the men threatened him and said “We have a gun.”

The victim said that approximately $700 in cash and an unknown amount of gift cards were taken. Both suspects were unknown to the victim.

The investigation, along with surveillance video from the motel, provided details of the crime and helped to identify the suspects, Delgado and Rogers. Police said the evidence also suggested that the crime was not random.

On June 23, Rogers was served an arrest warrant during a scheduled appearance in New Britain Superior Court. He was processed and detained on a $150,000 court-set bond. He was charged with third-degree assault, conspiracy to commit third-degree assault, home invasion, conspiracy to commit home invasion, second=-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit second-degree robbery, fifth-degree larceny, and conspiracy to commit fifth-degree larceny. Rogers appeared in New Britain Court in late June.

Delgado was arrested on Aug. 5, also during an appearance at New Britain court, and hit with the same charges.

