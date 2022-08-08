Great Day CT
WATCH LIVE: COVID relief funding to be announced for hospitality businesses

Restaurant seating
Restaurant seating(MGN / Damian Gadal / CC BY 2.0)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s governor announced on Monday plans to deliver $30 million in COVID-19 relief funding to the state’s hospitality businesses.

Gov. Ned Lamont scheduled a news conference for 1 p.m. in Norwalk.

Stream it live below:

Lamont said the money will go to businesses that suffered financial losses during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the sector includes restaurants, hotels, entertainment venues, breweries, wineries, travel services, transportation services, and other businesses.

