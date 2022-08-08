WATCH LIVE: COVID relief funding to be announced for hospitality businesses

NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s governor announced on Monday plans to deliver $30 million in COVID-19 relief funding to the state’s hospitality businesses.

Gov. Ned Lamont scheduled a news conference for 1 p.m. in Norwalk.

Lamont said the money will go to businesses that suffered financial losses during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the sector includes restaurants, hotels, entertainment venues, breweries, wineries, travel services, transportation services, and other businesses.

