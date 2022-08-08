What to expect in Tuesday’s primaries

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Tuesday is primary day.

There are several important statewide races and legislative seats that need to be filled.

Both Republicans and Democrats will be able to vote in Tuesday’s primary.

There are competitive races for U.S. Senate, Secretary of the State, and State Treasurer.

“We must engage our young people and our adults,” said Stephanie Thomas (D-Secretary of the State).

Thomas is the endorsed Democrat for Secretary of the State.

On the day before the primary, she was on the steps of the state capitol with supporters including the former Secretary of the State Denise Merrill who has endorsed her.

“There are attacks around the country on our elections on the integrity of our elections,” said Merrill.

Merrill, who stepped down earlier this year, has been a strong supporter of early voting and giving people more access.

Thomas wants to continue that, and so does her Democratic challenger Maritza Bond.

There are two Republicans who are also running: the endorsed candidate Dominic Rapini and State Legislator Terrie Wood.

One of the most contentious races has been for U.S. Senate.

Three Republicans all want to beat Senator Richard Blumenthal.

During some of the debates, things have been heated.

Former House Minority Leader Themis Klarides is the endorsed candidate but Leora Levy, a Greenwich businesswoman, feels she’s on top because Trump has endorsed her.

Peter Lumaj, like Levy, is a conservative. He’s criticized Klarides for being a socialist because she is pro-choice and voted for gun restrictions after Sandy Hook.

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

If you haven’t registered already, it is too late.

You must be registered in a party to vote in Tuesday’s primary.

