Beyond Van Gogh exhibit kicks off in Hartford on Wednesday

Van Gogh exhibit opens Wednesday
By Dylan Fearon and Olivia Kalentek
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hundreds of Vincent van Gogh’s masterpieces are coming alive here in Connecticut

On Wednesday, hundreds of his paintings will come to life at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford.

What makes this exhibit unique is that Van Gogh’s paintings move across the walls of the convention center.

“It allows the audience to literally set foot into his or, into his world,” says Fanny Cutet from the Connecticut Convention Center.

Beyond Van Gogh exhibits is the largest immersive experience in America.

“That’s the great thing about art. It’s about what you bring in and what you can get out of this whole experience,” says Curtet.

Tickets can be purchased here.

