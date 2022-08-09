Big E hosts job fair

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WFSB) - The Eastern States Exposition is hosting a job fair on Tuesday.

The Big E said it’s open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the exposition’s Farmers Market.

Organizers said the event is open to the public and is free of charge.

Job seekers will have opportunity to network with various Big E departments.

The Big E said the event offers great experience with many hours of work. The fair itself goes on for 17 consecutive days.

Representatives said that once workers experience a Big E job, they tend to return year after year.

“We have people who have been with us for decades,” said Gene Cassidy, ESE president and CEO. “We really have a Big E family during the Fair!”

Available positions include:

Admissions – Ticket Sellers/Takers

Agriculture – Feed Store

Box Office – Office Assistant, Photo ID Staff

Custodial/Maintenance

Foundation Representatives (ESE Museum)

Giant Slide Attendants

Parking

Retail – Cashiers/Sales Associates/Wine Café

Sales – BLC Office Assistant

Security – Gates/Booths, Wanding, Horse Shows

Shuttle Drivers

To join The Big E team, job seekers were asked to apply ahead of time by visiting TheBigE.com/employment. Those who don’t have access to a mobile device or computer may complete an application at the event.

Organizers said all staff will receive training for their roles prior to the Fair.

Those planning to attend can enter Gate 9 and follow signage to the Gate 9A area. They’re asked to park adjacent to the jersey barriers, then proceed on foot to the red building in front of the Mallary Complex dome.

