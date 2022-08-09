Big races for Secretary of the State and State Treasurer on Primary Day

FIND LIVE ELECTION RESULTS HERE

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Registered voters have until 8 p.m. to get out and vote for the Connecticut primary.

Three big races are unfolding on Tuesday: Democratic Secretary of the State, Republican Secretary of the State, and Democratic State Treasurer.

Democrats Stephanie Thomas and Maritza Bond are running for Secretary of the State. They both want to give more access to early voting.

Republican Dominic Rapini, a businessman with a career in technology, and Republican Terrie Wood with years of legislative experience under her belt, are also running for Secretary of the State.

The treasurers up on the ballot are three Democrats: Erick Russell, the state endorsed candidate, Dita Bhargava, who is aiming to make pensions sustainable for teachers and state workers, and Karen DuBois Walton.

“I’ve been to a half dozen polling places. Primaries are really important. Not everybody votes. They all wait for the main event but we still have a few hours to go. Get out and vote. Interesting race for treasurer, really interesting race for Secretary of State and a wild race for the Republican side for the US Senate,” said Governor Ned Lamont.

You can only vote if you’re a registered Republican or Democrat.

For a list of running candidates, head here.

See a list of polling places here.

Stay with Channel 3 for updates on the races.

Latest on Secretary of the State and Treasurer races in CT.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.