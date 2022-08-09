Great Day CT
Bradley Airport launches nonstop flight to Las Vegas

Frontier Airlines.
Frontier Airlines.(CAA / Bradley International Airport)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - A new nonstop flight to Las Vegas launched on Tuesday.

The Connecticut Airport Authority announced the Frontier Airlines service from Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks.

The CAA said the first flight is scheduled to depart for Harry Reid International Airport on Tuesday afternoon.

“We are thrilled to celebrate Frontier Airlines and their inaugural flight to Las Vegas,” said Kevin A. Dillon, A.A.E., executive director, CAA. “Thanks to new nonstop service and Frontier’s low fares, our passengers can get to this exciting destination easily and affordably. We are grateful for Frontier’s continued investment at Bradley International Airport and look forward to our continued partnership in bringing exciting new routes and great travel deals to Connecticut.”

“Frontier is excited to continue to grow in Hartford,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial at Frontier Airlines. “Our new nonstop service from Bradley International Airport to Las Vegas offers consumers an affordable and convenient option for visiting one of the most popular vacation destinations in America.”

The new service to Las Vegas operates daily, with the inaugural flight taking off as follows:

  • BDL to LAS: 5:46 PM ET (Departure) – 8:22 PM PT (Arrival)

The CAA said the new nonstop service complements Frontier Airlines’ existing list of nonstops from Bradley International Airport. In addition to Las Vegas, the airline currently offers service to Atlanta, Denver, Orlando, Raleigh-Durham and San Juan. Frontier Airlines has been operating at Bradley Airport since 2018.

For flight schedules, fare information and booking options, visit www.FlyFrontier.com

