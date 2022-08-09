Children hospitalized after mercury contamination at New Britain home

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – Two children were hospitalized after a mercury contamination at a New Britain home on Tuesday.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) said the contamination happened at a home on Hatch Street.

Officials said one of the children found a jar with silver-colored liquid and began playing with it.

“Another juvenile, upon seeing this, scooped up the liquid and disposed of it,” said DEEP.

“Upon arrival at the residence, ERU personnel conducted testing and found levels close to 600 times the permissible limit for human exposure to mercury,” said DEEP.

Five other people in the home were taken to the hospital to be checked for mercury exposure, officials said.

The local health department condemned the home.

“DEEP is working with the City and the local health department to relocate the inhabitants of the home,” officials said.

There is no risk to the public.

“Exposure to mercury is extremely harmful. If you find a silvery liquid, do not play with it or handle it. Contact a professional to properly dispose of it,” said DEEP.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.