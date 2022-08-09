Crash damages law office building in New Britain
Aug. 9, 2022
NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - A building was damaged in New Britain when a driver crashed a vehicle into it.
Channel 3 crews arrived at the scene around 2 a.m. on Tuesday. The crash was reported around 1:15 a.m.
It happened on Broad Street.
The corner office building appears to be a law office.
There’s no word on injuries or arrests.
