Crash damages law office building in New Britain

A building was damaged in New Britain when a driver crashed a vehicle into it.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - A building was damaged in New Britain when a driver crashed a vehicle into it.

Channel 3 crews arrived at the scene around 2 a.m. on Tuesday. The crash was reported around 1:15 a.m.

It happened on Broad Street.

The corner office building appears to be a law office.

There’s no word on injuries or arrests.

