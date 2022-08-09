Crash damages law office building in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - A building was damaged in New Britain when a driver crashed a vehicle into it.

Channel 3 crews arrived at the scene around 2 a.m. on Tuesday. The crash was reported around 1:15 a.m.

It happened on Broad Street.

The corner office building appears to be a law office.

There’s no word on injuries or arrests.

