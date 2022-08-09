Firefighters called to home in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters were called to a home in West Haven on Tuesday morning.

The scene was on Admiral Street.

The building was a three-story home.

A Channel 3 crew on the scene noticed that the front door appeared to be forced into.

The fire was out.

Firefighters said three children and a few pets were in one of the units.

They said they were initially concerned that they were left home alone. However, they determined that one of the children was old enough to babysit siblings.

No injuries were reported.

A cause for the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.