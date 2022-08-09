Great Day CT
Firefighters called to home in West Haven

Firefighters were called to a home on Admiral Street the morning of Aug. 9.
Firefighters were called to a home on Admiral Street the morning of Aug. 9.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters were called to a home in West Haven on Tuesday morning.

The scene was on Admiral Street.

The building was a three-story home.

A Channel 3 crew on the scene noticed that the front door appeared to be forced into.

The fire was out.

Firefighters said three children and a few pets were in one of the units.

They said they were initially concerned that they were left home alone. However, they determined that one of the children was old enough to babysit siblings.

No injuries were reported.

A cause for the fire remains under investigation.

