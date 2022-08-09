National gas price average finally dips below $4 per gallon

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The national average price of gasoline in the U.S. on Tuesday dropped below $4 per gallon for the first time since early March.

The drop happened after a $1 per gallon drop-off in the last eight weeks, according to fuel price analysts at GasBuddy.

“After several months of record-breaking moments at the pump, prices have cooled off since peaking in mid-June,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis, GasBuddy. “American drivers are now spending nearly $400 million less on gas every day than they were just over a month ago.”

In Connecticut, the average prices spanned from $4.04 in Waterbury to $4.20 in Bridgeport. In Hartford, it was $4.10 and in New Haven it was $4.16.

Prices in Connecticut dropped nearly a cent overall in the last day.

Nationwide, prices peaked at $5.03 on June 14.

The current drop has been fueled by falling oil prices over the last month.

GasBuddy said it has been a record-breaking year at the pump, with a majority of motorists seeing three different handled prices, including $3, $4 and $5.

Beginning in March, gas prices in the U.S. rose above $4 per gallon for the first time since 2008, as Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine. Global supply began to tighten, with demand also rising into the summer, causing inventories to tighten to uncomfortable levels. The previous record-high of $4.10 per gallon was broken in April, and gas prices soared to a new all-time high average of $5.03 per gallon in June. Areas of California saw average prices near $7 per gallon this summer, and diesel prices saw their biggest premium to gasoline prices ever.

“We’ve never seen anything like 2022 at the pump, highlighted by once-in-a-lifetime events including the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, which caused myriad imbalances, exacerbated by Russia’s war on Ukraine. As a result, we’ve seen gas prices behave in ways never witnessed before, jumping from $3 to $5 and now back to $3.99,” DeHaan said. “While the recent drop in gas prices has been most welcomed, the issues that led to skyrocketing prices aren’t completely put to bed, and still could lead prices to eventually climb back up, should something unexpected develop.”

Check out current prices with Channel 3′s Pump Patrol here.

