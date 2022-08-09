Great Day CT
Polls open for Connecticut’s Primary Day

Tuesday marked Primary Day in Connecticut and several important races were on the ballot.
By Marcy Jones and Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:44 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Tuesday marked Primary Day in Connecticut and several important races were on the ballot.

Polls opened at 6 a.m.

Only registered Republicans and Democrats are eligible to vote in the primary elections.

However, all eyes are on specific races.

U.S. Senate

One of the most contentious races has been for U.S. Senate.

Three Republicans are all chomping at the bit to unseat Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat.

As it often does in politics, some debates were heated.

Former state House of Representatives minority leader Themis Klarides is the state party endorsed candidate.

“I’m going to be Dick Blumenthal’s worst nightmare because I want to bring CT back to CT,” Klarides said. “I want to put government in the hands of the people.”

However, there’s also former President Donald Trump-endorsed Leora Levy, a Greenwich businesswoman who felt she was on top.

Like Levy, Peter Lumaj is a conservative and has criticized Klarides for being pro-choice and previously voting for gun restrictions.

Secretary of the State

Stephanie Thomas is the endorsed Democrat for secretary of the state.

Endorsed by former Secretary of the State Denise Merrill, Thomas has been a strong supporter of early voting and giving people more access.

“Civic education, civic engagement,” Thomas said. “We really need to focus on that, as well as protecting our voting rights.”

Her challenger Maritza Bond is also an advocate of voting access.

There are two Republicans who are also running, the endorsed candidate Dominic Rapini and state legislator Terrie Wood.

Polls close at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

For a list of running candidates, head here.

See a list of polling places here.

Stay with Channel 3 for updates on the races.

Tuesday marked Primary Day in Connecticut.

