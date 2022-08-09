Retired secret service agent discusses raid at Mar-a-lago

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Sources tell CBS News the FBI executed a search warrant at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago resort in Palm Beach.

Trump also confirmed federal agents were in his Florida home tonight. Sources say Trump was in New York when agents executed their search warrant.

Sources say it has nothing to do with the January 6th committee. Instead, sources say it relates to how the former president handled White House documents.

A retired Secret Service agent, and professor at the University of New Haven says today’s event is unprecedented.

“The affiants of that search warrant or the arrest warrant for that matter need to indicate maliciously what they are searching for. The search warrant must be specific. You can’t have a search warrant or the arrest warrant for three or four items and then go in and take seventeen items. You have to specifically indicate why you are looking for things and where you think they may be in the residence,” says lecturer Robert McDonald.

In a statement, Trump said his home was under siege and that federal agents broke into his safe.

Back in February, the National Archives asked the Department of Justice to investigate his handling of White House records. It came after officials retrieved fifteen boxes of records from Mar-A-Lago that were meant for preservation under federal law.

The papers include some classified materials brought to the residence after the Trump administration departed the White House.

McDonald says if the FBI did get any evidence on Monday, it will be put through a chain of command.

“They are catalogued in chain of evidence as it moves forward in the case. That information will be reported back to the court and judge that signed the document. To say the warrant was affected on such and such a date. The following items were seized,” says McDonald.

