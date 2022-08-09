Signs in Milford encourage people to lock up their cars

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Milford are reminding homeowners to get into the 9 p.m. routine of locking up their cars.

Lawn signs have the message, “lock up and make it an habit.”

Milford’s police department is making these available for residents.

It might seem like a no brainer to lock up each night, but police in Milford and around the state continue to get calls after people don’t.

“They’re always like, it was the one time I didn’t lock my car, so we want to just eliminate it. We don’t want people to have to feel bad for something that they did,” said Patrol Officer First Class Marilisa Anania.

Milford’s police department is hoping the lawn signs, stressing that 9 p.m. reminder to remove your belongings from your car and lock it up every night, will help.

“It’s something everybody knows they’re supposed to do, but we hope that you might be driving home, see the sign and its gives you another reminder to double check your cars before you go inside at night.” Anania said.

According to Anania, the message and the signs aren’t just a reminder for your home and driveway, but rather getting into that habit to lock up wherever you go.

“You’re just going to see them popping up around town in busy places. Hopefully some shopping centers too, to remind people that even though you aren’t home, you should be locking your car in the busy shopping centers,” said Anania. “If our community can help us spread that message, we can get it out to a lot more people.”

They want to get the word out, because in the last year Milford police said they’ve responded to more than 900 larceny calls and more than 200 stolen cars.

“We definitely have had a lot of incidents of thefts of cars and thefts from cars and a lot of that can be prevented. A lot of these criminals are going around looking for unlocked cars and taking advantage of that opportunity, so our goal is to eliminate that opportunity, lock your car and have that criminal move on,” Anania said.

Milford residents interested in picking up a sign can visit the Milford Police Department and ask for one from the Crime Prevention Office or share the police department’s original post on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.