Small Business Spotlight: MH Bakes

ELLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Mackenzie Helbig baked up a great idea: MH Bakes!

She makes custom cakes and cupcakes and she’s going into her senior year of high school.

“It all started kind of with my grandma, we would just bake in the kitchen, and it became more and more of an aspiration for me as soon as I got to high school so taking all the baking classes and all that,” said Mackenzie.

She’s mostly self-taught and looking to further her skills when she goes off to college next year.

Her plate is very full in the meantime.

“I bake them off on Wednesday, I freeze them, which is my secret to everything I feel that freezing makes everything taste better, so I freeze it, I de-thaw it, I make the frosting, I spend pretty much a whole day frosting the cake, and then I set everyone a certain time that either we meet half way, pick up from me, or I drop off to them.”

Helbig juggles another job, soccer, and school, but she spends a lot of time making sure cake orders are perfect for customers.

“Whatever you want, I’ll try to achieve,” she said.

Everything is made from scratch.

“My favorite thing to do is probably like fun cakes like for birthdays, people like funny little things to do, that’s probably my favorite part. Or I’ll like simplistic cakes, I love like the naked cake look with all like the fruits and stuff,” Mackenzie said.

She’s already looking toward the future, hoping to one day open a bakery in her hometown of Ellington, where it all started.

“Really fun, I wouldn’t trade it for the world. I’m having an awesome time baking cakes. It makes me feel good inside when someone texts me asking for a cake or something because they put their trust in me to make their child’s birthday cake or whatever it might be.”

