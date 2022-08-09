State police: Man dead after lawnmower accident in Lebanon

LEBANON, CT (WFSB) – A man is dead after a lawnmower accident in Lebanon Monday morning, state police said.

Authorities said the incident happened at a home on Tobacco Street.

A 75-year-old man fell into a pond, police said.

State police said a neighbor found the man unresponsive in the pond. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the man fell off a lawnmower and into the water while he was mowing hear the pond.

Authorities did not find any evidence of foul play.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.