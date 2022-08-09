Great Day CT
State police: Man dead after lawnmower accident in Lebanon

A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.
By Evan Sobol
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEBANON, CT (WFSB) – A man is dead after a lawnmower accident in Lebanon Monday morning, state police said.

Authorities said the incident happened at a home on Tobacco Street.

A 75-year-old man fell into a pond, police said.

State police said a neighbor found the man unresponsive in the pond. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the man fell off a lawnmower and into the water while he was mowing hear the pond.

Authorities did not find any evidence of foul play.

The incident is under investigation.

