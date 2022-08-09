Tips to save on back-to-school shopping

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut kids are heading back to school.

But before they can head back to the classroom, students will have to head to the store for some back-to-school supplies.

The National Retail Federation is estimating families could spend $867 per student on back-to-school supplies.

“There’s just been so many supply chain issues and disruptions,” says Lani Harac from PTO Today.

Some shoppers say they are feeling the impacts of these supply chain issues.

“I’ve noticed the prices have gone up already. Target has their selection and it’s already wiped out,” says Caitlin Houston a Lifestyle Blogger from Wallingford.

However, experts say there are ways to save when you shop this back-to-school season.

“They’ll do flash sales or send out super-secret code coupons to their best shoppers,” says Houston.

Experts also recommend hitting the stores with friends to buy in bulk.

“If you have a group of parents that are your friends whose kids are in the same grade, so you have the same list, you could go together,” says Houston.

Take note of what you already have and check in with other parents.

“Do that home inventory first especially those of us that were schooling at home for a year we have half used boxes of things,” says Houston.

You can also compare prices online using the website teacherlist.com

