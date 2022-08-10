3 state park swimming areas closed due to water quality concerns

(WFSB) - Three Connecticut state park swimming areas were deemed off limits on Wednesday.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said that the beaches at Chatfield Hollow State Park in Killingworth, Hopeville Pond State Park in Griswwold, and Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield were closed to swimmers.

DEEP said the water would be retested later in the day on Wednesday.

Indicator bacteria are not disease causing pathogens, but are one of the tools used by public health and environmental protection authorities to evaluate potential for contamination of waterbodies.

Mashamoquet Brook State Park in Promfret continued to have its swimming area closed as well, but for maintenance. It’s been closed all summer.

Aside from the swimming areas at those state parks, the rest of the parks are open for other recreational activities.

