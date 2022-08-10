ANSWER DESK: Essential workers eligible for $1,000

(WFSB) - Were you considered essential in the beginning of the pandemic?

You could qualify to get up to $1,000.

Eyewitness News is learning more about the premium pay program where the state comptroller could pay essential workers up to $1,000.

The office did a soft launch on Friday, but the website crashed.

Now the application is on hold and could officially launch Wednesday. .

During the soft launch over 13,000 people applied.

The rules are very strict. People like nurses, teachers, or grocery store workers could apply tomorrow, but only if they are in private sector.

When the pandemic hit there were many heroes that did not wear capes, but rather a red polo at Target.

“Going every day selling toilet paper and selling all those essential products it was a lot. It was a lot of stress definitely,” said Maggie Mahoney, a grocery store worker.

Others were helping people deal with sicknesses besides COVID, like Dr. Kevin McGrath.

“Because we do allergy injections patients want to get back on those so then we started doing in the office with precaution and we did a little bit of telehealth at the same time,” said McGrath.

Grocery store workers like Maggie, nursing care staff, teachers, and health care personnel like Dr. McGrath are included in the 1 A and 1 B groups used by the CDC to distribute vaccines.

It’s the same list being used now.

“Health care workers, childcare workers, grocery store employees, pharmacy workers, our bus drivers, those in critical manufacturing or other occupations,” said Natalie Braswell, State Comptroller.

If you are a state or municipal employee you would not qualify for this particular program because it’s only for private sector workers

$1,000 if you earned less than $100,000, $800 if you earned between $100,000-$109,000.

Part-time employees could get $500.

Once you apply look for a confirmation email.

It’s not on a first come first serve, so all applications will be reviewed.

