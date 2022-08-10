Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

Army: 2 soldiers dead in weather-related incident in north Georgia

Two Fort Benning soldiers died Tuesday in what Army officials call a weather-related incident.
Two Fort Benning soldiers died Tuesday in what Army officials call a weather-related incident.(WGCL)
By Jamarlo Phillips and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) - Two Fort Benning soldiers died Tuesday in what Army officials call a weather-related incident.

According to the U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence, the incident happened at Yonah Mountain near Dahlonega.

Three other service members were injured and taken to the hospital, according to the U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence.

The names of the soldiers that were killed and injured have not been released.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Enfield police (file)
Body found in gazebo of Enfield town green
A customer holds a credit card at the pay-at-the-pump gasoline pump in Rolling Meadow, Ill.,...
US inflation will likely stay high even as gas prices fall
Mercury exposure at New Britain home - WFSB
Children hospitalized after mercury contamination at New Britain home
Stephanie Thomas wins Democratic primary for Secretary of the State
Candidates for secretary of the state, state treasurer decided on Primary Day