Broad Street in Meriden closed after building collapse

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Part of Broad Street in Meriden is closed Wednesday night after a building collapsed.

Meriden police said Broad Street is closed between Liberty Street and East Main Street.

Crews are knocking down the building. Watch it here:

The building was structurally collapsing, meaning it likely fell on its own, said police.

Fire officials said the building has been vacant for years after a fire.

Meriden Fire Chief Kenneth Morgan said the building will be demolished Wednesday night because it’s unsafe to stay up.

There are no reported injuries.

