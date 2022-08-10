Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

Broad Street in Meriden closed after building collapse

Broad Street in Meriden is closed because of a building collapse.
Broad Street in Meriden is closed because of a building collapse.(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol and Eliza Kruczynski
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Part of Broad Street in Meriden is closed Wednesday night after a building collapsed.

Meriden police said Broad Street is closed between Liberty Street and East Main Street.

Crews are knocking down the building. Watch it here:

The building was structurally collapsing, meaning it likely fell on its own, said police.

Fire officials said the building has been vacant for years after a fire.

Meriden Fire Chief Kenneth Morgan said the building will be demolished Wednesday night because it’s unsafe to stay up.

There are no reported injuries.

Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Technical Discussion
Technical Discussion: From a drop in temp & humidity, to much needed rain!
Job fair held at XL Center
XL Center holds job fair
Fairfield Little League gets set for elimination game
Fairfield Little League plays New Jersey in elimination game