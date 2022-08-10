Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

Dad delivers twins with help of Naugatuck EMS and police

EMTs and officers helped a dad deliver twins at a Naugatuck home on Wednesday.
EMTs and officers helped a dad deliver twins at a Naugatuck home on Wednesday.(Naugatuck Emergency Medical Services)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) – EMTs and officers helped a dad deliver twins at a Naugatuck home on Wednesday.

Naugatuck Emergency Medical Services said EMS and police were dispatched to a home for the delivery of twins.

While crews were on the way, dispatchers with the Northwest Connecticut Public Safety Communication Center helped guide the dad for the delivery of the first baby.

“Upon their arrival, with the help of dispatchers baby A had just been safely delivered by dad,” said Naugatuck EMS.

The second baby was delivered shortly after crews arrived.

Naugatuck EMS said the mom and both babies were taken to a local hospital where they are doing well.

“An outstanding job by all involved, especially DAD!” said Naugatuck EMS.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

K9 teams receive $1,000 donation
VIDEO: K9 teams receive $1,000 donation
Channel 3 is your Back to School Authority.
TEACHER WISH LISTS: Submit yours ahead of the new school year
Gov. Ned Lamont spoke about what will be on the November ballot during a news conference on...
Gov. Lamont says Trump will be ‘front and center’ on the ballot in November
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast