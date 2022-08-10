Dad delivers twins with help of Naugatuck EMS and police

NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) – EMTs and officers helped a dad deliver twins at a Naugatuck home on Wednesday.

Naugatuck Emergency Medical Services said EMS and police were dispatched to a home for the delivery of twins.

While crews were on the way, dispatchers with the Northwest Connecticut Public Safety Communication Center helped guide the dad for the delivery of the first baby.

“Upon their arrival, with the help of dispatchers baby A had just been safely delivered by dad,” said Naugatuck EMS.

The second baby was delivered shortly after crews arrived.

Naugatuck EMS said the mom and both babies were taken to a local hospital where they are doing well.

“An outstanding job by all involved, especially DAD!” said Naugatuck EMS.

