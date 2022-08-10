East Hartford Public Schools hosts annual backpack giveaway

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - School is right around the corner and East Hartford Public Schools is hosting its annual backpack giveaway.

The event is an annual preschool rally for all grades where kids get to interact with teachers and different local organizations, such as the police department.

After kids and their parents go through a line to meet different community groups, they get a backpack at the end.

The backpacks are donated from numerous local groups and the bags are stuffed with pencils, crayons, spiral notebooks, rulers, markers, glue sticks, and folders.

Its a great way to give parents a break and kids a chance to get excited about going back to school.

“We got all kinds of great community partners, they bring all kinds of neat resources and community and just great to see families kids moms dads coming together it’s just who we are and can’t wait to get our kids back to school and this is a good way to,” said Nathan Quesnel, Superintendent East Hartford Public Schools.

The event goes until 6:30 p.m.

