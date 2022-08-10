Fairfield Little League plays New Jersey in elimination game

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Fairfield Little League is up against New Jersey Wednesday night in the Little League World Series and players from both teams are practicing.

Fairfield American Little League is up against Tom’s River New Jersey.

The game started at 7.

Whoever wins this game is up against Massapequa in the championship game on Friday and fans, coaches and parents are ready for the game.

“It’s been fun watching him through the tournament, getting here, the team camaraderie. They really pick each other up. We had a loss the other night but we’re ready to play tonight. We’re so excited,” said Tracy Lawlor of Fairfield.

She thanks the Fairfield community for their outpouring of support.

Both teams lost against Massapequa. Fairfield lost to them Monday 5-7.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.