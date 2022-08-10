Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

Parents charged after 7-year-old accidentally shoots herself, deputies say

The parents of a 7-year-old girl who accidentally shot herself in the chest in Oconee County are facing charges. (Source: WHNS)
By Amanda Shaw and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST UNION, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – The parents of a 7-year-old girl who accidentally shot herself in the chest last month are now facing charges, according to officials.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said Tyler Smith and Amy Smith have been charged with unlawful neglect.

The investigation began when deputies were called to a home on July 14 in reference to the accidental shooting. Deputies found the girl with a gunshot wound to her upper torso. A handgun was secured at the scene.

The child was flown by medical helicopter to the hospital where she underwent several surgeries and remained in the ICU following the shooting.

The Smiths are facing charges because they left the loaded firearm within reach of four children at the home, according to arrest warrants.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - Former national security adviser John Bolton gestures while speaking at the Center for...
Iranian operative charged in plot to murder John Bolton
The man's van had been targeted for its catalytic converter three times over the past year.
Repeat catalytic converter theft victim fights back against would-be thief
This photo from July 30, 2018, shows the Sesame Place sign at the theme park's location in...
Sesame Place to train employees on diversity and inclusion
FILE - Morgan Geyser is escorted out of the courtroom following her sentencing on Feb. 1, 2018,...
Wisconsin woman in Slender Man attack drops release request
fake check
Scammers target students searching for scholarships and grants