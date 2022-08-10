Body found in gazebo of Enfield town green
ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A homicide investigation is underway in the area of the Enfield town green.
The location was 81-199 Main St.
Police told Channel 3 that a person walking near the town green saw a body in the gazebo on Wednesday morning.
They confirmed that the victim was a male and that the manner of death appeared to be a homicide.
They said they set up a staging area at that location.
No other details were released.
