Body found in gazebo of Enfield town green

Enfield police (file)
Enfield police (file)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A homicide investigation is underway in the area of the Enfield town green.

The location was 81-199 Main St.

Police told Channel 3 that a person walking near the town green saw a body in the gazebo on Wednesday morning.

They confirmed that the victim was a male and that the manner of death appeared to be a homicide.

They said they set up a staging area at that location.

No other details were released.

Channel 3 has a crew headed to the scene.

Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

