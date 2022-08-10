Body found in gazebo of Enfield town green

ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A homicide investigation is underway in the area of the Enfield town green.

The location was 81-199 Main St.

Police told Channel 3 that a person walking near the town green saw a body in the gazebo on Wednesday morning.

They confirmed that the victim was a male and that the manner of death appeared to be a homicide.

They said they set up a staging area at that location.

No other details were released.

Channel 3 has a crew headed to the scene.

Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.