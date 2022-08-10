Great Day CT
Rob Gronkowski retirement party to be held at Mohegan Sun next month

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates his touchdown against the Houston...
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates his touchdown against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)(AP)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) – Mohegan Sun will be hosting a retirement party for Rob Gronkowski next month.

Rob Gronkowski’s Official Retirement Party will be held on Saturday, September 10 and starts at 9 p.m.

The party will be held at Mohegan Sun’s FanDuel Sportsbook. People will have the chance to celebrate with Gronkowski.

Tickets are $75.

“The party will feature drink specials, complimentary appetizers, the one-and-only DJ Whoo Kid and the debut of the ‘Gronk Smash Burger,’” Mohegan Sun said.

An after party will be held at Avalon Nightclub following the bash. It starts at 11:30 p.m.

Gronkowski is widely considered one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history.

He won multiple Super Bowls with the Patriots and Tom Brady during his time with the team from 2010 to 2019.

Gronkowski came out of retirement to join Brady on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2020 to 2021. They defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Tickets for the retirement party can be purchased through Ticketmaster here, or at the Mohegan Sun Box Office.

