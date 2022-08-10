Sandy Hook mom speaks out after facing Alex Jones

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Scarlett Lewis lost her 6-year-old son Jesse in the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

It’s a tragedy that Infowar’s Alex Jones called a hoax.

Lewis and her son’s father sued him for defamation.

On the stand last week, Jones admitted the shooting was real.

She described what it was like to come face to face with Jones in the courtroom.

She says she felt compassion for him.

“What I saw was just a man, a human being in pain, lonely with no one there to testify for him. He had not a person there,” says Lewis.

A jury awarded Lewis and Jesse’s dad more than $49 million in damages after they described how they were harassed by Jones’ followers who believed his false claim.

Lewis says she spoke to Jones directly because she felt she had to stand up to a bully, just like her son did when he told his classmates to run during the 2012 shooting.

Jones is facing more defamation lawsuits from different families in Texas and Connecticut.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.