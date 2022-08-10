XL Center holds job fair

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The XL Center, Pratt and Whitney Stadium and the Hartford Wolf Pack have 150 part time jobs available.

Wednesday’s event was the first of three job fairs at the XL Center.

Some of the jobs include ticketing, security, guest services, ice resurfaces, custodians, and cooks among many more.

Over fifty people showed up for jobs.

“Hopefully it works out for me today. You got to survive. You have to survive. People have kids. People have expenses. Bills you have to pay,” says Takeishin Betts.

There is another job fair at the Pratt and Whitney Stadium on August 24 from 10:00 to 4:00 pm.

