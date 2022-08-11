Battle for U.S. Senate seat heats up

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - This week’s primary is now a thing of the past and it’s on to November.

A surprise win in the race for U.S. Senate means a battle between Leora Levy and Richard Blumenthal.

Both are talking Thursday.

This could turn into a heated race, with lots of TV ads.

A lot is at stake.

Connecticut voters will have to decide whether to re-elect Blumenthal or put a republican in the U.S. Senate.

Leora Levy was happy on primary night after winning what was expected to be a tight race.

“I won the primary because that’s where voters are. They want change,” said Levy.

In a taping of CT 22 which you can see this Sunday, Levy said voters want a clear contrast to Richard Blumenthal. She’s conservative who in the 11th hour got a Trump endorsement.

“President Trump’s endorsement was a great honor,” said Levy.

The Trump factor helped Levy in the primary, but it could work against her in the general election.

Connecticut has many moderate Republicans.

“She is way out of the mainstream. She opposes a woman’s right to determine her own health care and reproductive freedoms. She opposes many rights and freedoms like gun safety legislation like common sense measures to prevent gun violence,” said Blumenthal.

Blumenthal was elected to the Senate in 2011. Before that he was Connecticut’s Attorney General. He has made gun violence, civil rights and reproductive rights top priorities.

Levy has attacked Blumenthal for being a career politician and that he’s a ‘rubber stamp’ for President Biden, but Levy is close to Washington politics. She worked for the state department and was nominated by Trump to be ambassador to Chile. She’s also raised a lot of money for the National Republican Party.

Levy’s challenge will be to unite Republicans. She will more than likely get supporters of her opponent Peter Lumaj, another conservative. Getting supporters of Themis Klarides, a moderate, could be another story.

“I take nothing for granted and I tell people I run like I am ten points behind no matter who the challenger is,” said Blumenthal.

You can expect a lot of money to be spent and a lot of TV ads between now and November.

To hear more from Leora Levy and her plans, tune in to CT 22 this Sunday at 8:30 a.m.

