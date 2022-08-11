Bright Spot: Young man gives back to Connecticut Children’s with inspirational videos

(WFSB) - A young man is giving back to a local children’s hospital that took care of him once upon a time.

He’s found a creative way to do this.

For the past few months, Ryan Wesley of Rocky Hill has been dedicating his spare time to create inspirational videos as a way to honor Connecticut Children’s.

“I do 5 squats every 5 minutes for 24 hours while holding a 30 lb. weight,” said Ryan.

Ryan, who was born bow-legged, lived in and out of wheelchairs for most of his childhood.

But these video challenges he has been posting since May show the strength and determination he has been able to tap into.

“Trying to strengthen that weakness with my legs y’know, trying to strengthen that weakness by doubling down and doing it again,” Ryan said.

With this message in back of his head: “Your current circumstances do not determine your abilities later on in life; and I’m trying to convey that message to children, especially the ones who are like me,” said Ryan.

Ryan attributes his mental and physical strength to the amazing care he received while at Connecticut Children’s.

“I can still remember the jokes that they had and the ways that they tried to ease the situation and to be of comfort,” he said.

That is why he was so motivated to find a unique way to thank them, while inspiring others.

“What I’m trying to do is make videos and be an advocate for the things that are good, new, and useful for people,” said Ryan.

