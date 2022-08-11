CDC drops quarantine recommendation in new COVID-19 guidance

(WFSB) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new COVID-19 guidance Thursday afternoon.

The CDC dropped its recommendation for quarantine after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

The agency now recommends if you were exposed to COVID-19, you should wear a high-quality mask for 10 days instead of quarantining. This is regardless of vaccination status.

The CDC announced new guidance for if you're exposed to COVID-19. (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

You should monitor for symptoms and get tested for COVID 5 days after exposure, said the CDC.

Previous guidance on exposure to COVID-19 depended on vaccination status.

Those who were not up to date on COVID vaccinations were recommended to quarantine for at least 5 full days and get tested at least 5 days after contact, even if you did not develop symptoms. Those who were up to date on COVID vaccinations were not asked to quarantine, but still recommended to get tested at least 5 days after contact.

If you test positive, you’re asked to follow the CDC’s guidance on isolation.

“Recommending that if you test positive for COVID-19, you stay home for at least 5 days and isolate from others in your home. You are likely most infectious during these first 5 days,” said the CDC. “Wear a high-quality mask when you must be around others at home and in public.”

The CDC listed action for testing positive:

If after 5 days you are fever-free for 24 hours without the use of medication, and your symptoms are improving, or you never had symptoms, you may end isolation after day 5.

Regardless of when you end isolation, avoid being around people who are more likely to get very sick from COVID-19 until at least day 11.

You should wear a high-quality mask through day 10.

Connecticut’s COVID-19 positivity rate is 12.07% over the last 7 days.

You can find the CDC’s information on COVID-19 community levels here.

